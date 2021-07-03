'Means everything to get on the scoresheet for my country' - says Sunderland's Jordan Henderson after first England goal
Proud Sunderland son Jordan Henderson says his first England goal “means everything” after his header cemented the national side’s place in the semi-final of football’s Euro 2020 tournament.
Former Sunderland AFC midfielder Henderson came off the bench to net the final strike in the Three Lions’ 4-0 quarter-final demolition of Ukraine on Saturday night.
The Liverpool star, who was making his 62nd appearance for his country, had recently missed a penalty and had a goal disallowed.
Writing on social media, former Farringdon Academy pupil Henderson said afterwards: “Means everything to get on the scoresheet for my country. In a Euros quarter-final is even better.
“Lads were outstanding. Full focus on the semis.”
Meanwhile, ex-Black Cats’ keeper Jordan Pickford, who is from Washington, made it five clean sheets in a row in the tournament.
England now face Denmark at Wembley in the semi-finals.
As quarter-final ties go this was a fairly straightforward evening for the Three Lions.
Harry Kane got the night off to a fine start with an early strike before heading in his second shortly after Harry Maguire had doubled the lead immediately following half-time.
The fourth came courtesy of substitute Henderson, who broke his England goalscoring duck to seal a fine team performance by powering home a header from a corner.
Having made the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup, Gareth Southgate will be hoping his side go one better as they prepare to face Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday night.