'Means everything to get on the scoresheet for my country' - says Sunderland's Jordan Henderson after first England goal

England's Jordan Henderson celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during the UEFA Euro 2020 Quarter Final match at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Picture date: Saturday July 3, 2021.

Former Sunderland AFC midfielder Henderson came off the bench to net the final strike in the Three Lions’ 4-0 quarter-final demolition of Ukraine on Saturday night.

The Liverpool star, who was making his 62nd appearance for his country, had recently missed a penalty and had a goal disallowed.

Writing on social media, former Farringdon Academy pupil Henderson said afterwards: “Means everything to get on the scoresheet for my country. In a Euros quarter-final is even better.

“Lads were outstanding. Full focus on the semis.”

Meanwhile, ex-Black Cats’ keeper Jordan Pickford, who is from Washington, made it five clean sheets in a row in the tournament.

England now face Denmark at Wembley in the semi-finals.

As quarter-final ties go this was a fairly straightforward evening for the Three Lions.

Harry Kane got the night off to a fine start with an early strike before heading in his second shortly after Harry Maguire had doubled the lead immediately following half-time.

The fourth came courtesy of substitute Henderson, who broke his England goalscoring duck to seal a fine team performance by powering home a header from a corner.