Gareth Southgate’s men take on Ukraine in Rome’s Stadio Olimpico tonight for a place in the semi-finals.

Fans Museum founder Michael Ganley was lucky enough to be at Wembley for the win over Germany: “It was lovely to be there to see us beat our old rivals,” he said.

"Jordan Pickford is definitely getting stronger and it was great to see Jordan Henderson get on – obviously it is all about his fitness now.”

Fans Museum founder Michael Ganley

Michael has been hugely impressed by the youthful side: “We don’t have so many big-name players now, so maybe there is a bit less pressure on them,” he said.

"The confidence they have is amazing. They have got no fear whatsoever.”

Paul ‘Sobs’ Dobson, of fanzine A Love Supreme, thinks early criticism of the team was unfair: “It was not gorgeous, sexy football, but Gareth Southgate’s remit was to get out of the group stage and they did that without conceding a goal. You can’t fault that,” he said.

Jordan Pickford had demonstrated why he was England’s first choice: "Pickford has shown why he is number one and why he deserves to be there,” said Paul.

Gareth Southgate's side take on Ukraine this evening

"He has been superb. He got a bit of bad press, not because he was particularly bad but because he was not fantastic for a few games, but every player makes mistakes occasionally.”

He was pleased to see Jordan Henderson get a run out: “You knew what he was there for, he was there to put his foot on the ball and calm things down and he did that,” he said.