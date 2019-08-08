'May they be at peace' - tributes paid to man and woman found dead at Sunderland house
Dozens of heartfelt messages have been shared on social media following the tragic deaths of a man and woman in Sunderland.
Police were called to a property in Rowan Close, South Hylton, following reports of concern for a man and woman on Wednesday, August 7, at 9pm.
Emergency services arrived at the scene and found two bodies.
The man and woman are yet to be named by Northumbria Police and inquiries are ongoing into their deaths, with the force saying they are not thought to be suspicious.
As the news broke on Thursday, August 8, Echo readers shared condolences and well-wishes to the family and friends affected.
Here are some of your tributes from the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:
Sylvia Coxon: “Unbelievable, so sad and tragic.”
Kayleigh Guy: “RIP thinking of all family and friends.”
Amanda Brown: “Heartbreaking. RIP two young lives taken far too early.”
Gwen Glave: “So sad condolances to their families, may they be at peace.”
Cathy Thomas: “Tragic! Thoughts go to the families concerned. Rest in peace young people.”
Shannon Eastick: “Rest easy both of you … thinking of both the families and friends.”
Lynsey Talbot: “I have no words, sincere condolences to both families.”
Carley Henderson: “Absolute heartbreaking RIP beautiful.”
Toni Blagdon: “Lots of heavy hearts today. Thinking of both families.”
Amanda Collins: “RIP thinking of both families at this dreadful time.”
Micky Heskett: “Such a sad loss of two young lives.”
Shaun Wind: “Heart-wrenching my thoughts go out to family and friends.”
Angela Tones: “So so sad thinking of their families at this sad time.”