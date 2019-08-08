Bodies of man and woman found in Sunderland house - investigation launched
Two people have been found dead at a house in Sunderland, police have confirmed.
Emergency services were called to Rowan Close, South Hylton, at 9pm on Wednesday, August 7 following reports of concern for a man and a woman.
Their bodies were found at the property.
Northumbria Police has launched an investigation - but stressed that the deaths are not thought to be suspicious.
A force spokesperson said: “Police were called to an address on Rowan Close after receiving a report of concern for a man and a woman.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“Emergency services attended and the body of a man and a woman were found. A formal identification process will be carried out.
“Police are carrying out inquiries to establish the cause of death, but at this stage, it is not believed to be suspicious.
“Officers will remain in the area to offer reassurance to the public.”
If you have information, call 101, quoting reference 1109 070819.