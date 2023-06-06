A man whose best friend Ben took his own life is looking to complete the three peaks challenge in his honour while raising vital funds for the men’s mental health charity SPACE North East.

In June 2015 Grant Edmundson, 31, from Ashbrooke, was left “in complete shock” after Ben passed away.

On Wednesday June 28 - the date Ben passed away - he will be joined by 18 other friends to complete the gruelling 24 hour challenge of scaling Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon, the three highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales.

Grant, who works as a building contracts manager, said: “Losing Ben was tragic - he was my best friend. It was completely out of the blue and a real sudden shock.

“I’m a real advocate of men’s mental health and the importance of talking. As a group of friends we have been talking about doing this challenge in Ben’s memory for a while and this year we have decided to take the bull by the horns.”

(left to right) Ben's friends Grant Edmundson, Lewis Cox, Tom Hands, Joe Morritt, Johnathan Greener, Myles Whitmore and Michael Walton.

The group plan to start their challenge on Tuesday June 27 at 5pm by ascending Ben Nevis and hope to be back on the bus by 10pm to travel down to the Lake District to hike up and down Scafell Pike in four-and-a-half hours.

The bus will then set off for Snowdonia where they hope to complete the challenge by 4.45pm on June 28 - "leaving 15 minutes to spare".

Grant said: “It will be a big challenge but something I’ve wanted to do for a while. I’m always in the Lake District hiking in the hills. It’s a great activity for your mental health - like hitting your refresh button.

“It’s just you and the challenge of the path ahead. Since taking on the challenge we’ve all really opened up and started to talk about how we are all feeling and also recalling stories about our time with Ben."

Government figures tragically show that suicide remains the biggest killer in men under 50. According to the SPACE website, “one man dies every two hours from suicide and the North East suffers the highest rates in the country”.

Grant added: “Things are starting to progress but there is still a stigma attached to men’s mental health and this needs to change.

“SPACE’s motto is ‘Walking to get Blokes Talking' and this is very much the case.”

The Sunderland based charity host peer support groups, provide a counselling service and also run walking groups.

Grant has set up a GoFundMe page and the group hope to raise £10,000 for the charity.

