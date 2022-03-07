ROKER EXPLOSION: Injured man still in hospital as probe into suspected Sunderland gas blast continues
Housing group Gentoo have confirmed that one man remains in hospital as an investigation into a suspected gas blast in a Sunderland home continues.
Emergency services were called to Whickham Street in Roker at around 3.45pm on Tuesday, February 15, following reports of an explosion at a residential property that contained two flats.
Two men were taken to hospital for treatment following the blast and Gentoo have confirmed that one of them still remains in hospital on Monday, March 7.
One man was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital and another to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary.
Nigel Wilson, Chief Executive Officer at Gentoo Group, has said that the housing group is continuing to support the man’s family as his treatment continues.
He said: “Since the explosion on Whickham Street, Gentoo has continued to provide help and support to those affected.
"Unfortunately, one of the residents remains in hospital and we are continuing to support his family during this very difficult time.
"The remaining residents who lived in the properties adjacent to the property where the explosion took place, are now living in alternative accommodation provided by Gentoo.”
In the days following the explosions, diggers could be seen at the site as work began immediately to clear the wreckage and make the area safe to members of the public.
Mr Wilson also provided an update into the investigation to discover what caused the blast as work to secure the surrounding properties continues.
He added: “The Health and Safety Executive continues to carry out its investigation and the cause of the explosion is not yet known.
“We are continuing to assess the structural damage to the adjoining properties and have not yet fully established the next steps, although we are working closely with our insurers to finalise a plan.
“In the meantime, the properties that remain have been made safe, and we will continue to work with Sunderland City Council regarding the road situation, as it is the responsible authority.
“The health and safety of our tenants remains our number one priority and we will continue to work as quickly as possible to formulate a proposal for Whickham Street.”