Man, 84, dies after being hit by bus in Sunderland street - police appeal for dash cam footage
An 84-year-old man has died after he was hit by a bus in a Sunderland street.
Police were called out just before 9am on Sunday June 16 after receiving a report of a collision involving an 84-year-old man and a bus on the junction of Peel Street and Toward Roadin Sunderland.
Emergency services attended and the pedestrian was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with serious injuries.
He was said to have become stable, but Northumbria Police said today he has sadly now died as a result of his injuries.
Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward, or for drivers who were in the area at the time and who may have dashcam footage of the incident.