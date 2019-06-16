A man has been taken to the RVI in Newcastle with head injuries after he was hit by a bus on Peel Street in Sunderland on Sunday morning, June 16.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 8.15am to reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a coach on Peel Street in Sunderland.

An ambulance and two specialist vehicles were sent to the scene of the crash, the North East Ambulance Service has said.

The injured man was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with head injuries, the ambulance service confirmed.