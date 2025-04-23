Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A large-scale celebration of Sunderland and its music takes place this weekend, with 100 community performers banging the drum for the city’s heritage.

Public Record is a major collaboration with National Theatre aimed at shining the spotlight on the city’s rich music and culture.

Here’s what you need to know:

What is Public Record?

Ross Millard and Peter Brewis feature in the show | Mark Savage

Public Record is a major new production from the National Theatre’s Public Acts programme, delivered in collaboration with Sunderland Culture and Sunderland Empire.

The show will transform city centre venue The Fire Station into a live recording studio from Friday, April 25 to Sunday, April 27.

More than 100 local community members will join forces with professional musicians and dancers in The Fire Station to create a new album – a musical portrait of Sunderland and its people.

The show features original music and songs from Ross Millard (The Futureheads guitarist and singer) and is split into 13 ‘tracks’ each celebrating an element of Sunderland and its long and proud musical heritage.

Publicity for the show reads: “ A community comes together to record an album. To make a record of who they are, what they’re about, where they’ve come from and where they want to go.

“It’s about life and loss, memory and love, the things we choose to remember, the ways we choose to let go. There will be music and dancing, karaoke and DJs, a knockout house band and a massive disco ball .”

Who is in it?

Community performers in rehearsals | Mark Savage

Alongside the professional performers, the community performers are drawn from four groups: Back on the Map, Connect Company from Sunderland Empire, The Odyssey Alumni group and Sunderland Nigerian Family Group.

There are also two ‘cameo’ groups involved in Public Record, Dance JAM street dancers led by Jennifer Oswald (aka Pinky), and ten teenagers from the Young Musicians Project, led by Laura Brewis.

How many performance are there?

There’s four performances at The Fire Station, from Friday, April 25 to Sunday, April 27, with three evening performances and one matinee.

Performances at 7.30pm on April 25 and 7.30pm on April 27 7.30pm feature BSL interpretation and performances at 7.30pm on April 26 and 2.30pm on April 27 are captioned.

Are tickets still available?

Yes. Organisers say tickets have been selling fast, but there are currently a few good seats left for each of the four performances.

Tickets are priced £6 and are available from https://www.thefirestation.org.uk/whats-on/365//sunderland-culture-sunderland-empire-national-theatre-present-public-record