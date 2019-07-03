Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall revealed as judge for RuPaul's Drag Race UK
South Shields singer Jade Thirlwall will be heading to our televisions soon as a judge on reality TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.
The UK version of the show is expected to air on BBC Three soon, and will follow contestants as they take on a range of challenges in their quest to become drag superstars.
The announcement was made on the show’s official Twitter account on Wednesday, July 2.
It said: “Opulence! She! Is! EVERYTHING!
“We can confirm that Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall will be a judge on BBC Three’s Drag Race UK coming to iPlayer very soon!”
Singer Jade has a passion for all things drag, filming a segment with Alaska, Willam and Courtney Act from RuPaul’s American Apparel Ad Girls in Little Mix’s video for 2017 single Power.
She and her fellow Little Mix stars, Perrie Edwards - who is also from South Shields –, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, have long been supporters of the LGBT+ community, winning the ‘Change Makers’ award at the
Speaking at the time, Jade said: “What an honour.
“It also feels kinda strange to be awarded for just being a decent human being by supporting and standing up for the LGBT+ community. We will ALWAYS be your ally.”
Comedians Alan Carr and Graham Norton, plus singer and TV host Michelle Visage, who sits on the RuPaul panel in America, will also be judges.
Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams and Spice Girl Geri Horner have also been confirmed to make guest appearances on the show.