Derek Buckham, 67, has written and produced the song called ‘In the morning we will remember them’ after being inspired by a moving visit to the Arlington National Cemetery in America.

The dad-of-two visited the well known place of rest during a visit to Washington, America, in June 2019, and felt compelled to write the song as a tribute to those who had died.

Derek, from Washington Village, said words written on the tombstones there – such as ‘the glorious dead’ – feature as powerful lyrics in his song.

A former musician in the band Tokyo Rose, Derek has decades of experience in the music industry having started playing gigs from the age of 18.

As well as writing the track he also sings it and plays the accompanying instruments.

Releasing it on his Facebook page Tokyo Rose and on his YouTube page Tokyorosebiz the song has attracted international attention.

Derek said he has been inundated with messages from people around the world and even the band of the Grenadier Guards who he said have praised the song and his unique way of paying tribute.

The Grenadier Guards is an infantry regiment of the British Army.

Since it was uploaded in October Derek has received dozens of messages about the song.

Derek said: “When I went to Arlington National Cemetery it was so sad.

“As I walked to the Cenotaph I saw the words ‘the glorious dead’ and thought I have to write a song to pay tribute.

“I just thought it was something new to write a Remembrance song and it has been really appreciated.

“I have been getting messages on Facebook from American radio stations who have been playing it and even the Grenadier Guards who said it was a great tribute.

“I wrote the song in around three days with the idea that other people could sing it.