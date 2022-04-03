Life-size lion exhibition unveiled in memory of wildlife campaigner

Bill, who is claimed by both Cleadon Village and the town of Houghton in Sunderland, together with his wife Virginia, are internationally famed for their portrayal of George and Joy Adamson in the 1966 film Born Free, which tells the true story of the efforts to rehabilitate an orphaned lioness called Elsa.

They went on to found international wildlife charity Born Free.

Bill died in 1994, but to mark what would have been his 100th birthday, Born free has unveiled the exhibition in Newcastle to raise awareness about the catastrophic plight facing the world’s wild lion population.

One of the lion statues

The exhibit, entitled ‘Born Free Forever’, has been opened in Exhibition Park by Bill’s wife Virginia McKenna OBE, and their son and co-founder of the charity, conservationist, Will Travers OBE.

The free exhibition, the largest of its kind in the UK, will remain place until June, 30. It features 25 life-size bronze sculptures of lions, each with its own story, highlighting the grave threats facing these big cats both in captivity and in the wild and how they could become extinct in the next 30 years.

Virginia and Will will be joined by 10-year-old youngster Thea Caine, a Born Free Junior Ambassador, and fifty of her classmates from Burnopfield Primary School who will be taking part in a lion-based art workshop led by Northeast based wildlife artist Jane Lee McCracken.

Born Free Forever is part of a year of action for lions in memory of Virginia’s late husband Bill Travers MBE.

Will, Virginia And Bill in 1984

Born in Houghton, he spent part of his life living in Cleadon.

Born Free has named 2022 ‘Year of the Lion’ in honour of Bill, its fearless founder.

A Forever Lions Fund, set up in his memory, will use money raised from the exhibition and other donations to help protect wild lions, resolve human-predator conflict, care for rescued lions, and stop the slaughter of lions for trophy and canned lion hunting.

Virginia said: “I am deeply moved to be bringing our beautiful lion exhibition Born Free Forever to the Northeast, the region where my beloved husband Bill was born and raised. He always remembered his roots, his loyalty and affection for the community never dimmed, and I know the people here will share his desire to save the majestic lion.”

Will said: “Lions face many challenges, both in the wild and in captivity. We simply cannot ignore the calamitous decline in numbers for a moment longer.

The statues have been created by “the most successful and prolific creators of public art in New York’s History” Gillie and Marc.

Th artists said: “The bronze cubs symbolise the future generations of lions that can be created with hard work, dedication and a lot of love. The lion is a big part of our national identity and personifies the qualities of what it is to be British; strength, courage and pride. If wild lions were to become extinct, we would lose part of ourselves.”

Each of the statues are available to purchase, with all proceeds going to supporting Born Free’s vital conservation work: https://www.bornfree.org.uk/born-free-forever/sculpture-pricelist

