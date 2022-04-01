Sunderland schoolchildren awarded for taking part in dance competition

Around 30 boys and girls from St John Bosco Catholic Primary School in Town End Farm took part in a dance festival following professional lessons by leading North East dance organisation Dance City.

Trained dance artist Holly Irving visited the primary school part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, to teach year five pupils specific dance moves they later went on to perform live in front of their families and friends at Dance City in Newcastle.

The theme of the dance was called ‘Make your Move’ and the children, directed by Holly, produced a modern take on a circus performance.

St John Bosco Catholic Primary School in Sunderland part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust performing their dance show

Philip Roddy, a teacher at St John Bosco Catholic Primary School, said: “It’s been amazing to work with Dance City for our dance performance and the children have done incredibly well.

"They have really committed themselves to learning the routine and the live show was fantastic, we are so proud of them.

“Holly has provided an hour-long session each week for the last two months and she’s been wonderful with the children, guiding them through the routine and ensuring they were confident and comfortable in their performance.”

Following the performance, the pupils each received an Arts award in recognition of their hard work and commitment during their performance.

Lily, a year five pupil at St John Bosco, said: “I was very unsure about doing it to begin with and felt nervous in the build-up, but I am so glad I did. I am really proud of myself for doing it.”

