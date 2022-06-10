Let's Rock the North East returns to Sunderland's Herrington Country Park with headline acts Billy Ocean and Wet Wet Wet

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival is set to take place on Saturday, June 11 at Herrington Country Park on its tour across the UK this summer with headline acts Billy Ocean and Wet Wet Wet.

The retro music festival, which was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, is an annual celebration of all things pop and ‘80s.

This year the Let’s Rock tour started in Berkshire on May 21 and will stop at 14 different locations up and down the country.

Billy Ocean and Wet Wet Wet are set to headline the festival.

Other stars lined up to headline the stage include Squeeze, Adam Ant, OMD and The Human League.

With different line-ups at all the festivals, Sunderland’s performance with also include shows by Level 42, Tony Hadley, Tom Bailey (Thompson twins), Nick Heyward, Bad Manners, Scritti Politti and Johnny Hates Jazz.

Let’s Rock 2022 is set to be the biggest yet, with 14 locations reaching a total audience of over 150,000 – more than Glastonbury Festival.

Graeme Clark from Wet Wet Wet said: “Let’s Rock was our first gig back after locking down started, we were in uncertain times then. It’s always special to be able to play music to a crowd, but this was extra special as it was our first attended gig for a couple of years so the emotions were running high.

"Combine that with the crowd, emotive music and the feelings can be overwhelming.”