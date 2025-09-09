More than 75 fully funded training courses and a range of job opportunities are on offer at a free open day in Sunderland this week.

With 30 stalls, the Learning, Skills and Employment Open Day will include the chance to access over 75 courses, funded via Sunderland City Council’s Adult Skills Fund as well as the chance to meet employers and find out about a range of job opportunities.

The day also offers the opportunity to meet and speak to a wide range of training providers, employers and organisations about their courses, qualifications, and employment opportunities as well as practical advice about writing your CV and interview skills.

You can also find out more about the fully funded courses open to adults 19+ through the Adult Skills Fund.

The event will take place at City Hall. | sn

Speaking ahead of the event, Councillor Michael Butler, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Child Poverty and Skills at Sunderland City Council, said: "The open day is a great chance to find out more about the wide range of jobs on offer across our city as well as taking advantage of the many opportunities to learn new skills or gain a qualification.

"There really is something for everyone, with everything from information about vacancies and training in social care, health and support services, training courses in the construction sector and opportunities in the travel and tourism, teaching and pharmacy sectors.

"We will also have lots of practical information on offer on things like confidence building and support with brushing up your CV and job searches, as well as how to prepare for and dress for an interview. Our financial wellbeing team will also be there offering advice on financial support and resources for our residents.

"So if you're looking for a job, or to improve your skills and qualifications, this event is definitely worth coming along to."

The Learning, Skills and Employment Open Day is being held from 10am to 12.30pm on Wednesday September 10 in the Council Chamber in City Hall, Plater Way in Sunderland city centre.