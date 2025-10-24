A chance to see the Magna Carta | Durham Cathedral

There’s just a few days left to see one of the world’s most-important documents up close.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next week, October half term, marks the last week visitors can see Magna Carta and the North at Durham Cathedral, with the final day of the installation on Sunday 2 November.

A chance to see the Magna Carta | Durham Cathedral

It’s a chance to view the only surviving 1216 Magna Carta, alongside issues from 1225 and 1300, and three Forest Charters in Durham Cathedral Museum - a rare opportunity which visitors are urged 'not to miss'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hugely important historical document was the first to put into writing the principle that the king and his government was not above the law. It sought to prevent the king from exploiting his power, and placed limits of royal authority by establishing law as a power in itself.

These extraordinary documents, over 800 years old, remain enduring symbols of social justice in the world today.

Andrew Usher, Chief Officer: Visitor Experience and Enterprise at Durham Cathedral, said: “Due to their fragile nature and historical importance, these documents are rarely out on display. It will likely be another 8 years or more before they can be shown again to the public.

“We encourage anyone who was planning to see them to book a Museum ticket soon so they don’t miss out."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last time the Magna Cartas and the Forest Charters were on display at Durham Cathedral was in the summer of 2017 when almost 19,000 people came to see them over an 11-week period.

Since the latest exhibition opened on 11 July, the museum has seen a third more visitors (over 25,000) compared to 2017, with thousands more visiting the cathedral itself and seeing the supporting art installations that form part of the wider Magna Carta and The North exhibition.

Artworks in the cathedral form part of the exhibition | Durham Cathedral

Part of the exhibition is The Words That Bind Us, a light-based art installation by Nicola Anthony, which creates a 'river of words' in the cathedral’s Nave.

During the last week of the exhibition, which coincides with the October school holidays, visitors can take inspiration from the artwork, craft a fish with a hidden message and move it through the light. In addition, families can pick up a free Magna Carta and the North activity leaflet and take advantage of the 'Kids Eat Free' offer in the Undercroft Cafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew added:"Not only are we displaying extraordinary documents that are over 800 years old, we're also bringing them to life through contemporary artworks and activities for all ages to show how they remain enduring symbols of social justice in the world today."

For more information visit: www.durhamcathedral.co.uk/magnacarta