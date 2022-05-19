Kiss FM and Diversity's Perri Kiely shows his support for Sunderland AFC - outside of St James’ Park!

Diversity members Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely, who also host the Kiss FM breakfast show, are currently on tour with Diversity and as part of this, they are taking part in the UK’s biggest game of “Truth or Dare”.
As part of the first ‘dare’ of the touur, Perri had to dress in a full Sunderland AFC kit and walk around Newcastle city centre, as well as St James’ Park, the home of Newcastle United.
The dare was set live on air by Amelia Dimoldenberg, who is most known for the web series Chicken Shop Date, and prompted quite the response from locals in Newcastle.
It came just days before Sunderland are set to take on Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium, with the winner gaining promotion to the Championship.
One Newcastle fan pointed at the Sunderland shirt and said “I’ve got toilet paper like that” with another expressing that he “hopes Sunderland get beat at Wembley” in their League One play-off final.
Photos of Jordan and Perri have been posted on Kiss FM’s official Instagram page, with Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall, who is from South Shields, even commenting her dismay at the dare, saying: “What in the fresh hell is going on here.”
Read More
After completing the challenge, despite not being the one wearing the kit, Jordan expressed to his social media followers that it “was riskier than he would’ve liked”.