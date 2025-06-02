Katie Price pulls out of a national tour with fellow TV star Kerry Katona

Media personality and model Katie Price has pulled out of an upcoming tour she was due to embark on with celebrity friend Kerry Katona.

TV stars Katie Price and Kerry Katona - who have been close friends for years, even living together briefly last year - were due to go on a 33-date tour this Autumn.

Called ‘An Evening with Katie and Kerry’, 46-year-old Katie and former Atomic Kitten signer Kerry, 44, promised a “tell-all-tour” in which they would share “stories of marriage and divorce, bankruptcy, ‘I’m A Celebrity’, the importance of family, their constant press attention and turning their lives around.”

Over the weekend however, it was reported by a national newspaper that Brighton born Katie had pulled out of the show, depsite the fact meet and greet tickets had already sold out at multiple venues.

Katie Price (left) and Kerry Katona (right) have announced a new tour called 'An Evening with Katie and Kerry'. Credit: Getty | Getty

A source told The Sun: “Katie is gutted and tried everything she could to make it work but she has had to step away from the tour because she has childcare commitments and also a very busy schedule.

"She hates letting her fans down and hopes to be able to do something similar in the future.

"At the moment, it’s unclear whether Kerry will continue without her or if the whole tour will be scrapped.

"There is no bad blood between Kerry and Katie, they’re still best of mates, but it’s a huge blow to their fans.”

A representative for Katie confirmed she has pulled out, saying: “Yes, that’s correct. Kate has childcare commitments that come first.”

Where were Katie and Kerry going?

The full tour dates were as follows:

Thu, 11 Sep 2025: ELLESMERE PORT CIVIC HALL

Fri, 12 Sep 2025: NEW BRIGHTON FLORAL PAVILION

Sat, 13 Sep 2025: FLEETWOOD MARINE HALL

Sun, 14 Sep 2025: BRADFORD ST GEORGE'S HALL

Mon, 15 Sep 2025: WHITLEY BAY PLAYHOUSE

Tue, 16 Sep 2025: BILLINGHAM FORUM

Wed, 17 Sep 2025: ST HELENS THEATRE ROYAL

Thu, 18 Sep 2025: ROYAL SUTTON COLDFIELD TOWN HALL

Sat, 20 Sep 2025: VENUE TBA

Sun, 21 Sep 2025: MELTON MOWBRAY

Mon, 22 Sep 2025: SHREWSBURY THEATRE SEVERN

Tue, 23 Sep 2025: STAFFORD GATEHOUSE

Thu, 25 Sep 2025: NORTHWICH MEMORIAL COURT

Fri, 26 Sep 2025: TEWKESBURY, ROSES THEATRE

Sun, 28 Sep 2025: CLACTON. PRINCES THEATRE

Mon, 29 Sep 2025: KINGS LYNN CORN EXCHANGE

Tue, 30 Sep 2025: ST ALBANS ALBAN ARENA

Wed, 1 Oct 2025: REDDITCH PALACE THEATRE

Thu, 2 0ct 2025: LINCOLN NEW THEATRE ROYAL

Fri, 3 Oct 2025: SKEGNESS EMBASSY THEATRE

Sat, 4 0ct 2025: MANSFIELD PALACE THEATRE

Sun, 5 Oct 2025: GRIMSBY AUDITORIUM

Tue, 7 Oct 2025: BASILDON TOWNGATE THEATRE

Wed, 8 Oct 2025: BROXBOURNE, THE SPOTLIGHT

Thu, 9 Oct 2025: CAMBERLEY THEATRE

Fri, 10 Oct 2025: WATFORD PALACE THEATRE

Sat, 11 Oct 2025: PORTSMOUTH NEW THEATRE ROYAL

Mon, 13 Oct 2025 STOCKPORT PLAZA

Tue, 14 Oct 2025: BURNLEY MECHANICS

Wed, 15 Oct 2025 :SCARBOROUGH SPA

Thu, 16 Oct 2025: PETERBOROUGH NEW THEATRE

Fri, 17 Oct 2025: CORBY CUBE

Sat,18 Oct 2025: CATFORD BROADWAY THEATRE

Sat, 27 Sep 2025: NORTHAMPTON, THE OLD SAVOY

Sun, 19 Oct 2025: READING HEXAGON THEATRE

Mon, 20 Oct 2025 SWANSEA GRAND **

Tue, 21 Oct 2025: VENUE TBA

Wed, 22 Oct 2025: HULL CITY HALL