Jill Scott visits Sunderland's Foundation of Light summer holiday courses
and live on Freeview channel 276
Youngsters taking part in the Foundation of Light’s holiday courses received a special visit from the former Sunderland, Manchester City and England footballer and star of the Stick to Football podcast.
Jill joined the Foundation of Light’s Board of Trustees in March, returning to where she started as a work experience football coach at 17.
Schoolchildren enjoying summer holiday activity at the Beacon of Light were delighted to meet the former professional who got stuck into the sessions, joining in with football course and holiday club participants before stopping for a coffee at the Yard Nine café.
Before heading out, the Foundation's newest trustee made one more stop to talk to participants from the Parkinson's Walking Football session, learning how they are continuing to stay active and play football while fighting a neurological illnesses.
Foundation of Light CEO, Lesley Spuhler, said: “It was a pleasure to see Jill at the Beacon and engaging with children at our holiday courses.
“Jill is a proud Wearsider and a great role model to people across the region having achieved so much on and off the pitch. I know that her enthusiasm and kindness with our participants made a few days.
“We are lucky to have her support as a Foundation of Light trustee and we look forward to welcoming her back soon."
Foundation of Light summer courses give young people the opportunity to stay active and keep developing their skills during the school holidays, with a wide range of activities available from football to candle making.
For more information, visit the Foundation of Light website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.