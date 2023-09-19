Jason Donovan to perform at Sunderland's Beacon of Light for foundation fundraiser
The event, a highlight in the charity’s calendar, celebrates the impact the foundation makes upon the lives of people across the region, while raising funds to help the work to continue.
The Aussie actor and singer will be introduced to the stage by theatre legend Tim Rice, a Foundation Trustee, after a showcase of inspiring stories from children, families and adults who have overcome adversity.
The event is on Thursday, November 30 with former SAFC chairman and Foundation founder Bob Murray, athlete Steve Cram, television presenter George Clarke and SAFC stars among the special guests who will also be in attendance at the dinner.
Jason Donovan’s music career brought 13 million album sales. His most celebrated stage role is his Olivier-nominated portrayal of Joseph in Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium.
The show produced a number one single and best-selling album and set up one of the most successful revivals of all time.
Jason is still selling out venues with greatest hits tours and most recently starred in Grease in London’s West End; alongside Sunderland’s own Katie Brace.
Jason said: “I’m really looking forward to performing at such a venue and celebrating the work done by Sunderland AFC’s charitable arm. It’ll be a great occasion.”
Sir Bob Murray, Foundation of Light’s chair of trustees added: “We are honoured to have Jason Donovan joining us to perform at what is a true highlight of the Foundation’s calendar.
“It is already a very special evening for the award winners, and everyone associated with the Foundation and having Jason in the line-up makes it extra special.
“The awards evening gives us a chance to not only reflect, but also celebrate our amazing participants, partners and donors for their continued support and belief in what we do.”
Tables of 10 for the charity event are available from £1,750 plus VAT, with individual tickets also available. They include a VIP drinks reception and three-course awards dinner. For further information email [email protected].
Pre-orders for Bob Murray’s autobiography, I’d Do It All Again, can be made at www.shop.visionsp.co.uk. Out on October 12, it costs £20 with all proceeds to the Foundation.