“It’s as if they knew” - A pod of bottle nose dolphins turned up yesterday (August 12) and put on a spectacular display to mark the reopening of Roker Pier.

Roker Pier was closed to visitors in October 2023 after being battered by Storm Babet with the force of the wind and waves removing around 100 metres of safety railings and damaging the structure of the Grade II listed pier.

A pod of dolphins appeared to mark the reopening of Roker Pier. | Neil Fatkin

Yesterday (August 12) the pier finally reopened and local residents quickly returned to enjoy a stroll, cycle ride or a spot of fishing.

One of the dolphins leaping from the sea. | Neil Fatkin

And it appears a pod of dolphins who regularly visit the harbour area were also keen to welcome the reopening and mark the occasion.

As people gathered on the pier a pod of around 20 dolphins appeared and could be seen leaping out of the water and riding the waves at the harbour entrance.

I was one of those down at Roker Pier to cover the reopening and it really was a fantastic sight and a reminder of how lucky we are to be able to see these amazing creatures along our coastline.

And with the pier now reopened, we can get even closer to observing these mammals in their natural environment without having to get wet.