Gentoo staff have worked with residents and other partners on making the centre a success.

Pennywell Neighbourhood Centre is keen to let the community know what it's all about

The centre, based at Pennywell Shopping Centre, is well used by locals and hosts a variety of activities including health and self-care projects, gardening clubs, mental and physical health projects and arts and crafts to address social isolation.

It is also home to North East Dementia Care who offer day care support to residents living with dementia in Sunderland.

Over the last few years the centre has worked with housing group Gentoo and others on improvements, bringing a number of projects to improve the centre for residents and support the local community.

In 2022, it became the first place in Sunderland to open The Bread and Butter Thing food hub with Gentoo and RE:GEN. Volunteers put together bags of nutritious food worth £35 for members who pay just £8.50.

The hub has been a huge success in the area and now feeds 80 families a week.

A £2,790 Empower grant helped upgrade the building’s lighting to use energy efficient LEDs. The grant was matched by Sunderland City Council’s BREEZ fund to provide the full cost of the LED’s.

Empower grants are available for projects to deliver reduced energy consumption in communities. Gentoo sit on a panel alongside Empower Community Trustees, Sunderland City Council and local residents.

Internal improvements were supported by Bell Group, who donated paint to refresh the centre’s corridor.

Last year, Gentoo's Customer and Community Voice Group approved a £500 Aspire Grant for the centre, which went towards replacing a piano for the singers, enabling the group to continue together every Wednesday.

Gary Brooks, chief executive of Pennywell Neighbourhood Centre said: “All the support from Gentoo and its partners has improved our facilities, our equipment and our service offer.

"This has improved the experience for the current users of Pennywell Neighbourhood Centre and will help deliver improved outcomes for residents. It will also allow us to reach an additional number of extra people from the local community in the future.”

Pennywell Neighbourhood Centre's singing group gathers round the piano.

Denise, who is part of the singing group, said: “You’re made to feel welcome and everyone is friendly and approachable. Without the new piano the group would have had to stop but now I am looking forward to continuing it with my friend Margaret.”