“It meant the world to us that the lads are not forgotten. We’ve been through a terrible time but raising this money to help other people is something positive which will help us to move on”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The moving words of Andi Grewcock and Jack Oughton after raising nearly £10,000 for three charities close to the hearts of the families of their best friends, Michael Simpson and Jordan Dolding who tragically passed away at just 21 and 28 years of age.

The charity game was played in memory of Michael Simpson and Jordan Dolding. | SR5 Media

Andi’s best friend Michael passed away in October 2018 whilst Jack’s best friend Jordan passed away last year (2024).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andi, his younger brother Scott, and Jack decided to host a football game in memory of their two best friends and have already raised an astonishing £9,500 for the three charities chosen by Michael and Jack’s families; Campaign Against Living Miserably, Mind, and If You Care Share.

The teams taking the field for the match. | SR5 Media

Andi, 28, said: “Myself and Jack had experienced a similar loss and we wanted to do something to remember Michael and Jordan and so we booked out the Billy Hardy Sports Complex for a game between Team Michael and Team Jordan.

“We set-up a GoFundMe page and it just spiralled from their. We got loads of fantastic gifts donated including a signed SAFC shirt as well as donated gifts from Perrie from Little Mix, and UFC fighters Tom Aspinall and Mike Perry.

“We raffled them off as prizes.

“It turned into a real big event with around 400 spectators and stalls with representatives from some of the charities chosen by the families as well as the Connor Brown Trust.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game raised money for three charities chosen by the families. | SR5 Media

Equally as important to Andi was raising awareness of the help people can turn to if they are in need of support.

He added: “It meant the world to us that the lads are not forgotten and to have this event in their memory - we are hoping to make it an annual event.

“It’s fantastic to raise so much money, but more importantly if one person came along to the event who was feeling down and have managed to get the help and support they need, then it was worth doing.”

You can still donate to the cause via the event’s GoFundMe page.