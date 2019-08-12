Investigations continue into crash between motorbike and bus at Sunderland junction
A biker is continuing to recover after he collided with a double decker bus at a Sunderland junction.
The emergency services were called to Keir Hardie Way with his junction with Southwick Road at around 7pm on Thursday, August 8, after reports of a crash.
The North East Ambulance Service attended and the Great North Air Ambulance landed in the car park at the Stadium of Light, with a 20-year-old motorcyclist airlifted to the Royal Victoria Infimary in Newcastle.
Northumbria Police has said he sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Go North East, which was operating the bus involved, has said it is working with the police, with CCTV footage handed to officers.
It says its driver was left shaken by the collision and its services were diverted while the scene was cleared.
Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact officers via 101 and quote reference number 944 08/08/19.