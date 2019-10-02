Investigation continues into death of man whose body was found near Herrington Country Park
A coroner’s investigation is continuing into the death of a man whose body was found near Herrington Country Park, with a hearing likely to be scheduled next week.
Police officers found the body of 31-year-old Ross Gawthorpe man at a site off Chislehurst Road, in Penshaw, on Saturday morning, September 28.
Floral tributes and messages from loved ones have been left at the scene, including a Sunderland AFC shirt with the words ‘RIP Ross’ on the back, along with a ticket for Saturday’s match against MK Dons at the Stadium of Light.
One message left among the flowers reads: “Honestly still can’t get my head around that you’re gone and I’m never going to see you again. If only you knew how much you were loved.”
One man said: “Nothing happens down here, so I was quite surprised when I saw all the lights going.
"It is not a through road, so at the at time of the morning, there is very little traffic going up and down it.”
Readers expressed their condolences on the Echo Facebook page.
Jen Rainey wrote: “So very sad deepest sympathy to your family you lovely lad RIP xxx,” while Carole Ann Mitchell said: “So sad deepest sympathy to his family and friends x”
No inquest date has been set as yet but a spokesman for Sunderland Coroner’s Court said test results were expected soon and an inquest would be opened next week.
Police have confirmed there is not believed to any third party involvement in Mr Gawthorpe’s death.