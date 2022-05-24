Internet sensation Stephanie Aird announces LIVE LOLs tour date in Sunderland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephanie Aird, a former teacher, first made a splash on Facebook in 2014 with her brutally honest views on life which have now been seen by millions.

The comedian from Hartlepool has amassed 600k followers with her comedy videos chatting about her life, coffee shops, trying to losing weight and an egg sandwich video which has been viewed over 40 million times.

Stephanie has previously appeared on ITV’s Judge Rinder which saw Judge Robert Rinder struggling to get to grips with the Hartlepool accent.

Hartlepool comedian Stephanie Aird.

More recently, Stephanie featured on BBC Two’s ‘Take A Hike’ as five hikers went head to head to find Britain’s best walks.

Her live tour Sunderland show will include an adult evening of music, comedy and tribute acts at the Steel Social Club on Friday, June 3.

Stephanie recently told fans to watch out for scammers and only buy from her official ticket provider.

In a recent video, Aird said: “I bring to you a warning. People have been putting in the comment section of my videos that they have tickets for sale for my show, and they are fake. Please don’t buy from them. Do not buy any tickets apart from my official provider WeGotTickets”.