Internet sensation Stephanie Aird announces LIVE LOLs tour date in Sunderland

Stephanie Aird, a former teacher, first made a splash on Facebook in 2014 with her brutally honest views on life which have now been seen by millions.
The comedian from Hartlepool has amassed 600k followers with her comedy videos chatting about her life, coffee shops, trying to losing weight and an egg sandwich video which has been viewed over 40 million times.
Stephanie has previously appeared on ITV’s Judge Rinder which saw Judge Robert Rinder struggling to get to grips with the Hartlepool accent.
Most Popular
-
1
Man appears in court over the murder of Sunderland schoolgirl Nikki Allan in 1992
-
2
The 13 Sunderland streets with most disorder and anti-social behaviour in March
-
3
NIKKI ALLAN: Man accused of murder of Sunderland schoolgirl in 1992 set to face trial
-
4
TRAFFIC LATEST: Two people taken to hospital as the A1231 Sunderland Highway reopens following a crash
-
5
Brother headbutted police vehicle after sister's arrest following Sunderland disturbance
More recently, Stephanie featured on BBC Two’s ‘Take A Hike’ as five hikers went head to head to find Britain’s best walks.
Stephanie’s episode featured the beautiful scenery of Northumberland on Monday, September 20 last year, where she took her fellow walkers on a 5km trek around Hadrian’s Wall.
Read More
Her live tour Sunderland show will include an adult evening of music, comedy and tribute acts at the Steel Social Club on Friday, June 3.
Stephanie recently told fans to watch out for scammers and only buy from her official ticket provider.
In a recent video, Aird said: “I bring to you a warning. People have been putting in the comment section of my videos that they have tickets for sale for my show, and they are fake. Please don’t buy from them. Do not buy any tickets apart from my official provider WeGotTickets”.
Tickets for the show are available at www.WeGotTickets.com/StephaniesShow