Interfaith walk held in Sunderland to celebrate different cultures and religions across the city

The 9th and largest interfaith Walk of Friendship in Sunderland was held on Sunday, November 21 as around 100 people gathered at the different site of religious worship to celebrate diversity.

The annual event by the Sunderland Interfaith Forum saw different cultures and religions come together to walk from Sunderland Minster to Chester Road Central Mosque before having food in the Sikh Gurdwara and then visiting St John’s Methodist Church.

Among those that attended the event were Lord-Lieutenant Mrs Susan Winfield, National president Sonia Hicks and Vice-president Barbara Easton of the Methodist Church and the Deputy Mayor Cllr Alison Smith.

As part of Interfaith Week, Sunderland Interfaith Forum also took part in school visits and a panel discussion on Climate Change from different faith perspectives.

University of Sunderland Chaplain Chris Howson who was involved in the interfaith events said: “This year saw the biggest interfaith walk we’ve done with around 100 people so it was fantastic to show off Sunderland and share with others how fantastic and diverse our communities are.

"Everyone has been so welcoming and I’m so grateful – with over 100 different nationalities just at the University and as Sunderland becomes increasingly multi-diverse, it’s great to see different cultures shaping our communities.”

The national interfaith week event is celebrated across the globe to increase awareness of the different faith communities in the UK and to help communities to better understand each other.

