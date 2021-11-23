Dun Cow to host new comedy club for Sunderland

The stand-up shows will be held upstairs in the Dun Cow, High Street West, every other Friday and Saturday night with two shows per evening at 8pm and 11pm.

Behind shows is Felt Nowt, a not-for-profit collective set up by some North East comedians to reinvest any profits into building and supporting the region’s comedy talent.

The first show will be hosted by local talent Lee Kyle. The other three comedians on the bill are Louise Young, who recently supported Alan Carr, another North East performer Neil Harris and emerging talent Omar Abid.

The comedy nights start upstairs in the Dun Cow on Friday, November 26.

The announcement comes with the opening of the Fire Station Auditorium due to stage its first gig on Friday, December 10.

Felt Nowt was launched during the pandemic when a group of out-of-work performers came together to look at ways they could create new opportunities.

Lee said: “We just can’t wait to get started. Sunderland has a great history in comedy and we hope to revitalise that. It has to be one of the biggest cities in the country that doesn’t have a regular comedy club and it’s time we put that right.

“We first spoke to the Dun Cow about a year ago and they’ve turned the upstairs room into the perfect stand-up venue for us. It’s just the right size and hopefully it’s the right time for us to launch.

“Culturally, the city is buzzing at the moment. There is so much happening; the opening of the auditorium is only weeks away and we want to tap into that vibrancy.”

Felt Nowt director Si Beckwith added: “We’re starting fortnightly, but hope to make it weekly as soon as we can.

"We think a city the size of Sunderland is ready for a new comedy scene that acts not just as a platform for comics, but also for other creatives and writers.

Rhys McKinnell, CEO at Pub Culture, which owns the Dun Cow, said: “Pub Culture is passionate about promoting the arts and providing great hospitality in cultural venues, so we’re delighted to have the opportunity to showcase the best regional comedy talent.”

Tickets are £5 and the show lasts an hour. Visit www.feltnowt.co.uk.

