Inquest to open into death of Ross Gawthorpe, whose body was found near Herrington County Park
An inquest is to be opened into the death of a man whose body was found near Herrington Country Park.
Police officers found the body of 31-year-old Ross Gawthorpe at a site off Chislehurst Road, in Penshaw, last Saturday morning, September 28.
Northumbria Police has confirmed there is not believed to be any third party involvement in Mr Gawthorpe’s death.
An inquest will be opened at Sunderland Coroner’s Court tomorrow, Tuesday, October 8, at 9.30am.
Residents spoke of their shock at the discovery.
One man said: “Nothing happens down here, so I was quite surprised when I saw all the lights going.
"It is not a through road, so at the at time of the morning, there is very little traffic going up and down it.”
Floral tributes and messages from loved ones have been left at the scene, including a Sunderland AFC shirt with the words ‘RIP Ross’ on the back.
One message left among the flowers read: “Honestly still can’t get my head around that you’re gone and I’m never going to see you again. If only you knew how much you were loved.”
Readers on the Echo Facebook page sent there sympathy and condolences to Mr Gawthorpe’s family.
Jen Rainey wrote: “So very sad deepest sympathy to your family you lovely lad RIP xxx.”
Carole Ann Mitchell said: “So sad deepest sympathy to his family and friends x”
Heather Kev Dobson said: “So sad R.I.P young man deepest condolences to his family and friends.”
Emma Pyle said: “R.I.P young man thinking of your family at this heartbreaking time.”