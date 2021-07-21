Ky Parker from Roker, tragically died during the early hours of Sunday, May 23, after he disappeared from home, leading to those closest to him express concerns for his whereabouts.

Police launched an investigation into his disappearance, with family and friends organising their own searches for Ky.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An inquest has been held into the tragic death of Ky Parker.

At an inquest hearing into the 37-year-old’s death on Wednesday, July 21, Sunderland's Senior Coroner Derek Winter ruled that Ky’s death was one of suicide on the balance of probabilities after hearing evidence from Coroner's Officer Vicky Ross.

When giving his conclusion, Mr Winter acknowledged Ky’s family, who were in attendance, by commenting: “I know it has been a tough time and I wish we could have met in better circumstances.

"My condolences to you all as Ky’s family and friends.”

She said: “Ky was a funny, loud, big character that will be missed by so many.

"He was one of a kind and I don't think I will ever have the pleasure of meeting anyone else quite like him.”

"Love you always Ky. To quote Dr Who, ‘This song is ending but the story never ends’.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.