Inquest held into tragic death of popular Sunderland dad Ky Parker
An inquest has been held into the death of a much-loved dad at Sunderland Coroner’s Court.
Ky Parker from Roker, tragically died during the early hours of Sunday, May 23, after he disappeared from home, leading to those closest to him express concerns for his whereabouts.
Police launched an investigation into his disappearance, with family and friends organising their own searches for Ky.
At an inquest hearing into the 37-year-old’s death on Wednesday, July 21, Sunderland's Senior Coroner Derek Winter ruled that Ky’s death was one of suicide on the balance of probabilities after hearing evidence from Coroner's Officer Vicky Ross.
When giving his conclusion, Mr Winter acknowledged Ky’s family, who were in attendance, by commenting: “I know it has been a tough time and I wish we could have met in better circumstances.
"My condolences to you all as Ky’s family and friends.”
Following the discovery of his body, Ky’s girlfriend, Charley Louise Smith, referred to Doctor Who as he was a huge fan of the TV show.
She said: “Ky was a funny, loud, big character that will be missed by so many.
"He was one of a kind and I don't think I will ever have the pleasure of meeting anyone else quite like him.”
"Love you always Ky. To quote Dr Who, ‘This song is ending but the story never ends’.”
Mourners turned out on Wednesday, June 23, and gathered outside Tynemouth Crematorium to pay tribute to Ky as a service for his family and close friends was held inside.