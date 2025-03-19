'I'm so proud' says football coach Jonny Langley after his Herrington Greens Under 9s football team raised £1,252 to support the Fans’ Museum with the cost of installing a new security system after an ongoing battle against vandals and thieves.

Last month (February) the much loved museum suffered another break-in with tills and alcohol stolen and “over £10,000 worth of damage” caused.

Fans' Museum founder Michael Ganley with Herrington Greens Under 9s football team after completing their 73km challenge. | Jonny Langley

Owner Michael Ganley said it was the fifteenth time the much loved museum and popular pre-match venue has been targeted by thieves and vandals since it opened in 2019.

The museum sponsors the team’s strips and after hearing of Michael’s plight, the kind hearted youngsters wanted to help and last weekend completed a 73km run - the year the Black Cats won the cup - to raise over £1,200.

The team’s joint coach Jonny Langley, 38, said: “The Fans’ Museum has been very supportive of the boys, providing the strips and access to see all the memorabilia, and they just wanted to give something back.

“It was a brilliant day, the weather was great and nine of the boys and four of the coaches took part.

“I’m really proud of the boys. A number of them said ‘it was too hard’ and they ‘couldn't do it’, but they showed excellent determination to push through and get it done.”

To Michael the museum is much more than a collection of memorabilia and a place where fans meet for a pre-match pint. It is a community hub which goes out to schools to engage fans of the future as well as taking artefacts into care homes and hospitals to act as a stimulus for dementia patients and used in end of life care as a chance for people to reminisce about their passion for football in days gone by.

The museum also acts as a metal health hub for 63 people with a range of challenges.

Jonny added: “For me the museum is a free facility which is an important hub in the city and offers so much to the local community.”

Michael was at Silksworth running track to support the boys taking part in the run and said he “was very humbled to say the least” by the team’s efforts.

Speaking ahead of the event, Michael said: “I’m proud and honoured that these children have taken it upon themselves to raise money for the museum. These children are our city’s future and it’s fantastic they have an appreciation of the museum.”

The children set a target of £1973 - again in recognition of the year SAFC won the FA Cup - and would still welcome any donations to help reach the target on their JustGiving page.

Michael is looking to raise £48,000 to install the latest CCTV security system and external sensor triggered lighting at the Grade II former Monkwearmouth Train Station building which is home to the museum.

He has set up a Crowdfunding page and has called on fans to help secure the museum