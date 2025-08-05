I’m running for Thomas and every family touched by suicide says grieving Washington dad ahead of Great North Run
As well as raising awareness of mental health, Carl is also raising funds for the charity If U Care Share, who provide vital suicide prevention, intervention, and support to young people and families affected by suicide.
Carl, who lives in Washington, said: “Thomas was just 25 years old when we tragically lost him to suicide in March 2023.
“He was bright, funny, thoughtful, and had so much life ahead of him. To those who knew him, he was a kind soul who carried others through their darkest moments, even while quietly battling his own.
“This run is for Thomas. For the laughter he brought into our lives. For the future he deserved. And for every other person who might still be with us if they had access to the right help at the right time.”
Carl has set-up a Great North Run funding page to raise money for the North East based charity.
He added: “If U Care Share work tirelessly to create hope, break the stigma, and ensure that no one has to suffer in silence.
“Every step that I take is with Thomas in my heart - and with the hope that your donation might help save someone else's son, brother, friend or partner.
“Please give what you can. No amount is too small, and if can't donate please share this page and help spread awareness.
Following his tragic loss, Carl, who works as Regional Business Manager for Fix Auto UK, has dedicated his spare time to supporting mental wellbeing and has set-up the company’s Mental Health First Aiders programme.
The two day programme, which has already helped over 200 people, sees Carl talk openly about his family’s devastating loss.
Carl said: “No family or friend should have to experience the pain of losing someone to suicide. It's a heartbreak that ripples out, touching everyone who loved them. But with awareness, support, and understanding lives can be saved.”
This year’s (2025) Great North Run takes place on Sunday September 7.
