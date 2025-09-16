Nissan Sunderland engineering chief Guy Reid is running 12 marathons in 12 months to raise vital funds for the National Autistic Society after being inspired to take up the challenge by his two autistic daughters.

Guy, who is Nissan Sunderland’s engineering general manager, has recently completed the Two Tunnels Marathon in Bath, leaving him the Berlin, Kielder, Croft and Bobble Hat marathons to complete before the end of this year (2025) in order to reach his dozen marathon target.

The eight marathons he has completed so far has already seen Guy running more than 1,500 miles across training and events stretching from the hills of Wales to the streets of Nashville.

He said: “I always like to give myself something challenging to work towards. Last year I succeeded in running 1,600 miles, and I thought 12 marathons would be easier – I was wrong.

“You can’t train for a marathon when you run one every month. I average 40 miles a week just to stay race ready.”

Guy’s motivation for his marathon challenge are his two daughters, who both are autistic, and the thousands of families supported by the National Autistic Society.

In parallel with his running, Guy has overseen major engineering upgrades at Sunderland in readiness for start of production of new LEAF.

This has included 137 new giant moulds that are used to press the panels of the car into shape in Press Shop for LEAF’s unique features, 76 new robots and bespoke laser brazing equipment in the Body Shop for the panoramic dimming glass roof, and a new battery marriage facility in Trim and Chassis.

Guy said: “Running the marathons and getting the plant ready for LEAF are two daunting challenges, but you just plan and get on, and it’s great ticking off the milestones.

“We have a fantastic team of talented and innovative engineers at the plant, who all know exactly what they are doing. I can honestly say that I am loving both challenges.”

Guy’s next race is the Berlin Marathon later this month (September).

“Berlin is a world-major marathon, known for its electric atmosphere and I can’t wait to experience it first hand,” Guy said.

“My fastest time is 3 hours 27 minutes, and I would love to beat it in Berlin,” he added.

Guy took up running during Covid lockdown and added: “Running in breath-taking places, cheered on by crowds, and knowing I’m helping a charity close to my heart - it makes every mile, and blister, worth it.”

Guy’s colleagues at Nissan have supported him every step of the way – even joining him for the Belgium Beer Lovers Marathon in May.

Jasmin Griffiths, Events Fundraising Officer at the National Autistic Society, said: “We are incredibly proud of Guy for taking on the extraordinary challenge of 12 marathons in 12 months, with his next challenge being the Berlin marathon.

“Guy’s dedication, determination and generosity truly embody the spirit of our community, and we are so grateful to have him representing our charity. All money raised will go towards our vital work to achieve our aims and ultimately help create a society that works for autistic people.”

Other marathons completed by Guy include the Turtle Marathon, Roger Rabbit Marathon, Howarth Hobble Ultra Marathon, Nashville Marathon, Solway Coast Marathon, and the Aire Marathon.