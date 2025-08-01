Memory boxes filled with programmes, books, newspapers and other football related memorabilia will be delivered to care homes, hospitals and hospices in a groundbreaking project which uses football to support the city’s mental health.

Starting from August 4, the Through The Fans’ Eyes project aims to distribute 50 memory boxes across the North East.

Michael Ganley with some of the boxes | Submitted

The aim is to trigger happy memories and feelings of comfort and familiarity among those living with conditions such as dementia and sensory impairment – and the organisers are calling for volunteers to help.

The scheme is the brainchild of lifelong SAFC supporter and owner of the city’s Monkwearmouth-based Fans Museum, Michael Ganley.

And, from 4th to 14th August, he and his team from the museum will be at The Pavilion, Keel Square, filling each box with around 300 authentic items from Michael’s personal collection.

The boxes will then be distributed to care centres throughout the region for a two- week period after which they will be exchanged for a different box containing new materials.

Inside the Fans Museum at the former Monkwearmouth Station | Sunderland Echo

“Eventually I would like to have around 500 boxes in circulation,” said Michael, “so we can create a weekly service supporting even more care schemes, hospices and hospitals in Sunderland and further afield.”

Since its formation in 2014, the Fans Museum has worked closely with organisations supporting those with dementia and cognitive dissonance.

“It is very often the case that handling items such as football boots trigger happy memories,” said Michael. “Football memorabilia can sometimes get through to people in a way that nothing else can.”

Along with helping those with memory loss, the items in the boxes have been chosen for their tactile qualities to benefit those with sight impairment.

Visitors to the Pavilion over the two-week period will also be able to view a wider collection of artefacts from the museum and learn about an appeal centred around the city’s new eye hospital, which is due to open in 2026.

The Vision Appeal – supported by Fans Museum - has been launched by STS Charity; the official charity of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust and is focussed on enhancing care, comfort and innovation at the new eye hospital.

“While I set up the Fans Museum to support all aspects of health and education, I can’t comprehend the impact of losing your sight,” said Michael, “which is why I want to back the amazing new eye hospital and raise awareness.”

Nichola Taylor, Head of STS Charity, said: "This is a proud moment for our city. Having a dedicated Eye Hospital here in Sunderland is truly special, and we’re committed to making it nothing short of world-class.

“Whether you’ve spent years in the stands watching your team or you are part of a family that’s grown up in this city, eye health affects us all.

“That’s why we need everyone to get behind The Vision Appeal and help us build something truly remarkable for Sunderland’s future.”

Through the Fans’ Eyes will be filling memorabilia boxes at Keel Square from 10am to 4pm each day except 9th and 10th August.

For more information visit: https://fansmuseum.org

To donate to the cause online visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/the-fans-museums-dementia-and-cognitive-outreach