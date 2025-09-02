I'm aiming to bring global Strongman title to Sunderland

A fitness trainer from Sunderland is aiming to lift, carry and press his way to glory to beat the strongest men on the planet.

Tom Owens, 33, will fly to Texas this November to take part in the The Official Strongman Games, a festival of strength that brings together over 400 of the top Strongman and Strongwoman from countries around the world.

Sunderland Strongman, Tom Owens | Submitted

It’s the third time Tom has competed in the games, but after battling injury previously, he’s hoping to emerge victorious this time.

A personal trainer at New Level Gym in Pallion, Tom is no stranger to going for gold and is already two times England’s Strongest Man, Britain’s Strongest Man and has also placed second at Europe’s Strongest Man, as well as holding several world records in throwing weight and car deadlifting.

He’s undergoing a few weeks of rehab and then it will be full steam ahead for an intense 6- 8 weeks of training for the Strongman Games, where he will compete in the under 105kg category.

“It’s the biggest date in the Strongman calendar and is live streamed around the world. The calibre of athletes is phenomenal,” explained Tom.

Tom is already a national title holder | Photo by Unbreakable Media

Whilst in Texas, Tom will compete in an initial four rounds of a log press with a metal log of 154kg, a 330kg frame carry, a deadlift ladder going from 306kg to 363kgs and a sandbag steeple chase.

If he makes it through to the finals, he will take on a mammoth dumbbell ladder and a natural stone lift series.

“Nothing would bring me greater pleasure than to bring this world title back to Sunderland,” he said. “I think everyone expected me to qualify for the games after my other wins and I really want to do them proud.”

Tom already has equipment sponsors but is looking for any other sponsors who’d like to help with the Texas trip.

Also this year you can see Tom on Channel 5 over Christmas for the Giants Live Show after he became the first actively competing weight class athlete to qualify.

Speaking about his national titles, Tom, who lives in Seaham, said: “It was an absolute thrill. I’ve wanted to be England’s Strongest Man for such a long time. I used to watch the competitions on the telly as a kid and it’s something I never thought I’d end up doing.”

Tom worked as a PT and ended up bodybuilding after finding a gym in Sunderland he liked.

He joined the New Level Gym as a customer and soon became a coach there.

“The community the owners have built around that gym is amazing,” he said. “Everyone is so supportive of each other. If someone is going in for a big lift, the whole gym freezes to support them.”

*Any businesses who would like to sponsor Tom can contact him on [email protected]