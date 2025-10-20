I'm aiming to bring a gold Olympic boxing medal home to Sunderland

She’s one of the city’s most-promising sporting stars and Ella Lonsdale is celebrating yet another title as she works towards her goal of one day winning gold in the Olympics.

Boxing sensation Ella, 18, who fights out of East End ABC in Hendon, has just returned home from the Czech Republic with the gold medal in the under 60kg category at the Under 19s European Championships representing England Boxing.

Boxing champ Ella Lonsdale has returned from the Czech Republic after winning the U19 European Championship for the second time. | Sunderland Echo

It’s the latest in a long line of wins for Ella who is already a World Champion, National Champion, European Gold Medallist and Team Captain, as well as a 2-time European Bronze Medallist.

Her other titles include being a 2-time Tri-Nations Champion, Monks Town Box Cup Champion, Angel of the North Champion, 12 Nations Cup Serbia Champion, Hull Box Cup Champion, Winter Box Cup Champion, and Brandonberg Box Cup Champion.

Ella’s been boxing since she was 10, spurred on by her late Nana Les’s passion for the sport, and she dedicates every fight to her nana with a Strongest Women badge.

Ella at the European Championships | Submitted

Proud mam Anna Lonsdale said: “My mam loved boxing. I had Ella young and we both work so my mam looked after Ella a lot for us, so she didn’t have to go into childcare. She would sit and watch all her fights and when she passed away in 2022, Ella had a badge made saying Strongest Women, We Fight Together.

“I am so proud of everything Ella has achieved, but I still get nervous every fight.”

Ella fights out of East End ABC | Sunderland Echo

Ella juggles boxing with running her own business, Hendon-based Keith’s Quality Coving, which she took over from her late grandfather, who was well known in the city for his coving, a craftsmanship he passed on to his granddaughter.

She usually trains six times a week at East End ABC, which has given new life to a former church hall in Suffolk Street, Hendon, and has become a valuable sporting asset to the community, teaching kids aged from eight up to adults.

As well as those sessions, she has strength and conditioning sessions three times a week at Unit 29 in Washington, and wakes up her brother Jace at 5am every morning to go on a 5 mile run.

Speaking about her latest win, she said: “It feels great to win, I’ve trained so hard for this and it’s another title under my belt. The support has been amazing.

“The ultimate goal is to win gold at the Olympics.”