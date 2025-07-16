"I'm a very resilient person, but this would have broken some people. It was so frustrating and stressful and I don’t want any other grieving family to have to go through what we did”

The words of grieving daughter Lynne Gothard after what she described as a catalogue of errors with how Bradbury Funeral Directors dealt with the funeral arrangements for her mother, including not having a coffin arranged 48 hours before the service and failing to pass on her mother’s ashes over a month after her cremation.

Lynne Gothard with her mother Sheila Gothard. | Lynne Gothard.

Criminal solicitor Lynne Gothard was born in Sunderland and grew up in Plains Farm, but currently lives in London. In February this year (2025) she travelled back to her home city to help look after her mother Sheila Gothard who had been admitted to hospital following a fall.

Sadly Sheila passed away on March 2 at the age of 83. As a long established funeral directors in the city which was of previous good standing, Lynne contacted Bradbury’s to make arrangements for her mother’s service.

Bradbury Funeral Directors. | Google

However, having paid several thousands of pounds upfront for the funeral arrangements, it wasn’t long before alarm bells started ringing for Lynne and her family.

Lynne, 57, said: “The representative for the company who met us just wasn’t professional in how he was dressed and conducted himself. He asked about my mam’s date of birth and when I said it was April 30 he said ‘I don’t believe it, it’s the same as mine’, which I just didn’t think was appropriate.”

Lynne said the Bradbury’s member of staff took payment for the funeral and said that he had booked a date for March 20 with the service at St Nicholas’ church at 9.30am followed by the crematorium.

Based on this information, the family booked the wake at a local pub for 11am, only to be told several days later that the bookings were an hour earlier than they had originally been told.

Lynne said: “This would have meant everyone having to wait around in the carpark until the pub opened at 11am. He initially came back and said he had phoned the crematorium and the only other time they could offer was 3pm.

“He eventually managed to get the times which had been agreed, but my family were all asking about arrangements and it was so traumatic having to wait a week before I could let them know a definite plan.”

Sheila Gothard in her younger days. | Gothard family

Lynne said additional stress was caused two days before the funeral when the same representative from Bradbury’s contacted her to inform her he had been unable to secure a coffin, again, despite this having been paid for.

Lynne said: “He told me their supplier was out of stock for the coffin we had ordered and that the only ones available were for people much larger than my mother. He did manage to eventually secure a coffin for my mam, but again this just added extra stress as I spent the next 48 hours looking online and trying to find a coffin.

“Even the day before the funeral I was calling and messaging him trying to get a response about whether my mam had a coffin.”

Two days before the funeral Lynne said her family also had to create their own order of service booklet after the one they paid to have done had spelled Sheila’s name incorrectly - Shelia - and had listed her birthday as the 31st of April - “a date which doesn’t exist.”

The day of the funeral brought further stress and anxiety as one of the cars which had been ordered to transport close family members to the church didn’t turn up.

Lynne said: “The hearse arrived to carry mam’s coffin but one of the cars taking family members didn’t turn up, even though we had paid for it.

“Again this all caused further stress and aggravation for our family and in the end we ended up having to take one of our own cars.

Despite all the set backs, Lynne said her family were determined to hold their heads high and “give mam the send off she deserves”.

However, more misery was to follow after the funeral as Lynne said her family had to wait over a month before getting Sheila’s ashes.

She said: “After what had happened I was concerned about getting my mam’s ashes and phoned the crematorium to ask if I could collect them, but I was told this needs to be done by the funeral director.

“I was told the representative from Bradbury’s was coming to collect them to pass on to me. I spent nearly a month phoning and messaging him and got no response.

“I went down to the funeral directors and no one was around. Eventually, after four weeks I got a message from the person who had organised the funeral saying he would drop the ashes off on the Sunday at the end of the week.

“I phoned him on the Sunday telling him I was going to be travelling back down to London the following week, but again he didn’t respond and no ashes arrived.

“Eventually I did manage to get in touch with the person who did the embalming and he had a key for Bradbury's and was able to collect my mam’s ashes and pass them on.”

Lynne is the second person to contact the Sunderland Echo this year (2025) following experiencing problems with Bradbury Funeral Directors on Hylton Road. In March Sharon Lewis describe a “catalogue of unacceptable errors” during the arrangements for the funeral of her mother, Victoria Taylor.

Lynne also sent us correspondence dated March 29 from the vicar at St Nicholas Church confirming at that point, he had not received payment from Bradbury’s for the service.

Lynne said: “The vicar came across at the end of the service to say he had never experienced such an unprofessional organisation of a service before. I didn’t want any debt in my mam’s name and so I paid the church direct.

“The service we experienced from Bradbury's was so frustrating and unprofessional it really could have driven someone to breaking point. If someone had lost a child or experienced a sudden death then this could really have pushed them over the edge.”

We have contacted Bradbury Funeral Directors by email and have left several messages on their answer service asking for a response to the issues raised by Lynne.

We have also contacted the member of staff who arranged Sheila’s service. As yet, Bradbury Funeral Directors have not responded. The member of staff has replied to say he no longer works for the company.