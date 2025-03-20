"At what was the most stressful time in my life the people who were supposed to support me and ease that burden made things so much worse. I don’t want a penny back of what I spent, I just don’t want any other family to go through what we did”.

The words of grieving daughter Sharon Lewis, who has slammed Bradbury Funeral Directors on Hylton Road for the “catalogue of errors” and “unacceptable” service which she said nearly resulted in her mother not having a funeral.

Sharon Lewis holding a photograph of her mam, Victoria Taylor. | Sharon Lewis

Sharon, 59, and her siblings lost their mother, Victoria Taylor, to cancer on February 5.

She said: “It was a very aggressive form of cancer and mam died 12 days after being diagnosed. She was 83, but it was a massive shock to us all.”

Sharon grew up in Sunderland and her mother still lived in the family house in Red House in Hylton.

The family had a history of using Bradbury Funeral Directors when a loved one had passed away, including Sharon’s dad in 2019. She said the family has never had any previous issues with the standard of service they had received and so they once again arranged for Bradbury’s to take care of proceedings.

However, an initial meeting with a representative from the business already raised concerns.

Victoria Taylor passed away in February. | Sharon Lewis

Sharon, who works as an operations director at a nursery in Durham, said: “I arranged to meet with the funeral director at 2pm on February 10 to make arrangements. My brother and I arrived at the Hylton Road office as arranged at 2.55pm. It was in darkness and locked. We gave it ten minutes and rang the number we had. It took a few attempts before he answered. His response was “oh my bad, I must have written down the wrong time”.

After a 45 minute wait the representative did turn up and Sharon said was “dressed in tatty jeans, a hoody and wore a woolly beanie hat the whole time”.

Sharon added: “We found this to be extremely disrespectful to both of us as a family and to our mam who we had just lost. There was also no apology for being late.”

During the meeting Sharon and her brother asked for arrangements to be made for notice of Victoria’s death to go into the Sunderland Echo to “enable her friends to see that she had passed away and be informed of the funeral arrangements”.

The funeral director took down the details only to call back one hour later to inform Sharon they did not offer that service and that they only put it on social media.

Sharon said: “My mam’s generation don’t use social media, but they all read the Echo and so in the end I said I would place it myself. I asked him to send across the statement we had discussed and when he did, it was full of spelling mistakes, including the incorrect spelling of both mine and my mother’s name.”

Despite her reservations, the family had already paid an initial £2,000 down payment. During discussions with the company representative, Sharon had become concerned at having to continually correct the information being taken down, to which she said the employee kept saying “my bad”, which she felt was “inappropriate and unprofessional”.

To ensure everything was correct, Sharon asked for the order of service booklet to be sent to her to check and also decided to ask to speak to another one of the funeral directors, who had previously dealt with her father’s funeral.

She said she was told he was in Spain and had “lost his phone”. Eventually Sharon did receive a call from this director who assured her everything would be okay.

Still concerned, and with reservations the family’s arrangement wishes had been correctly recorded, Sharon said she tried to contact both funeral directors on a number of occasions to see a copy of the order of service, but didn’t get a reply.

It was to the family’s “shock” that on February 26, less than 24 hours before Victoria’s funeral, that Sharon received a call from Trevor Shingler from T&G Direct Funeral Services introducing himself as the person who would be conducting her mother’s funeral.

Sharon said: “I became extremely concerned and stressed due to Bradbury’s lack of communication. I spent several hours corresponding to Trevor by email and by telephone, checking, sorting, arranging that everything was in place.

“It came to light at this time that all the information had not been shared with Trevor, such as we had requested that four members of our family wished to carry mam into the service.

“I’m appalled that Bradbury’s at no point contacted me to tell me anything. I could not believe this was happening the evening of the funeral and I spent an extremely stressful sleepless night worrying.”

Sharon said it transpired that the order of service books had not yet been printed and that the flowers had been incorrectly ordered for the wrong day.

She explained: “Trevor ended up having to go to the printers and get the order of service books printed off just two hours before the funeral was due to start.”

On the issue of flowers, Sharon added: “I had ordered three arrangements to go on the coffin in the hearse; ‘Mam’ from me and my siblings, ‘Nanna’ from her grandchildren and ‘Nan-Nan’ from her great grandchildren.

“When Trevor contacted the florists it turned out Bradbury’s had ordered the flowers for the next day. The florist did her best to try and get them made up last minute.

“She managed to get the the Mam arrangement made, but we ended up being 10 minutes late for my mam’s own funeral as the hearse had to meet with a different florist to get the Nanna arrangement on route.

“By the time the Nan-Nan flowers arrived we were coming out of the crematorium. I had wanted them to accompany mam on her final journey, but it was too late.”

Sharon stressed she puts no blame on the florists, and thanked them for “doing their best” after being given the incorrect date.

The family have also praised T&G Direct Funeral Services.

Sharon said: “Without Trevor from T&G Direct Funeral services stepping in and doing what he did, I believe that we would not have had the service we did have. We as a family cannot thank him enough for his genuine care and compassion.”

Trevor responded: “We were contacted late on and asked to step in to conduct the service. I said yes, as I could not see a family going without a service for a loved one.”

The funeral cost Sharon’s family £4,323. She said she has still not received an apology from Bradbury’s and has lodged a formal complaint with the Society Of Allied And Independent Funeral Directors about the service her family received.

Sharon said: “It was an extremely upsetting and stressful time, and I would not wish any family to be in the same situation as we have been.

“When a loved one passes away is when families are at their most vulnerable and are grieving. How we have been treated is totally unacceptable. I do not wish for any other family to go through what we have and are still trying to come to terms with.”

We have contacted Bradbury Funeral Directors by email and spoken to one of their representatives on the phone. As yet, they have not responded to the issues Sharon and her family have raised.