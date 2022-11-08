Camp mates were shocked when the RV alarm started to sound with the boot popping open to reveal a box chest with a message.

Reading it out to her camp mates Jill said: “Celebrities, inside this box are the keys to the RV where two of you can sleep in comfort. The keys to unlock the box are hanging around camp. Good luck.”

As keys poured out of the RV’s exhaust, the celebrities had to work their way through the pile to locate the matching key to open a smaller chest contained in the original box.

They then had to open a final box by entering the correct combination from the combined age of the celebrities, which opened the box to unveil nine keys – one to be selected by each celebrity.

With the tantalising prospect of sleeping in the relative comfort of the van, it was Jill and Owen who chose the correct keys, earning them each a bed inside the RV.

After seeing their home for the night, Jill said: “The fact it has a dry cosy bed, pillow and duvet – I’m happy to be spending a caravan holiday here in Australia.”

Jill, 35, from from Fulwell, retired from football following this summer’s victorious European Championship win over Germany, but the talented midfielder, who began her career with her home town team, showed she still loves a good “kick about” with her football which she made from two rice bags and a piece of string.

She said: “I really just wanted to find something to kick around. I thought it would be great if we could have a game of football and it felt nice to kick a ball again.”

After enjoying the impromptu game, Owen said: “How many people can say they’ve played keep it up with a Euro winner? That’s the best game of keep it up I’ve played, and with a Lioness.”

After the kick about, Jill spoke with camp mates about the emotional scenes following the Lioness’s Euro success.

Comedian Babatúndé Aléshé said: “It’s great to be in here with Jill and Mike – two sporting legends.”

In the absence of the home comforts of tea and coffee, Jill also showed her improvised culinary skills by joining former England Rugby international Mike Tindall in making hot banana tea from the discarded fruit skins.

Making her brew, Jill said: “I’m really excited about this and willing to try anything. Hopefully it will add a bit of flavour.”

Despite doubts from some of her camp mates, Jill added: “This is going to be the nicest drink ever.”

The final brew seemed to get the camp’s approval as Jill danced and sang a song about her creation along with Boy George and TV presenter Scarlette Douglas.

Tonight’s show also saw tensions rise between Boy George and TV presenter Charlene White after the former Culture Club lead singer labelled her as the “boss” and “matriarch” after she took on the lead role in the camp kitchen.

The Horrifying Heights Bushtucker Trial was undertaken by Babatúndé who overcame his fear of heights to win all nine stars.

Babatúndé had to make his way around a circular spinning platform in torrential rain, suspended 100ft above the jungle floor, collecting stars as he tentatively made his way.

The final challenge involved the leap of faith as he had to jump from a the platform to grab the final star.

Jill and Mike rewarded Babatúndé for his efforts by using the camp bike to run him a warm bath.

At the end of the show, Ant and Dec also confirmed the much anticipated arrival of former Health Secretary Matt Hancock and comedian Seann Walsh as the camp’s late arrivals in Wednesday night’s episode which will be aired on ITV and ITV Hub at 9pm.