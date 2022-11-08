News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
A master at football but did you get to meet her?
A master at football but did you get to meet her?

9 Sunderland Echo archive photos of Jill Scott as the Lioness legend roars in the jungle

She’s from Wearside, she’s a footballing champion and she is roaring along in I’m A Celebrity …. Get Me Out Of Here!

By Chris Cordner
6 minutes ago
Updated 8th Nov 2022, 12:51pm

We are talking about the Sunderland-born England star Jill Scott who is going great guns in the programme.

Can she add Queen of the Jungle to her long list of honours? Time will tell.

But in the meantime, here are 9 archive photos of Jill being a star in the communities of Sunderland and County Durham.

1. Helping the next generation in Houghton

Jill got lots of interest when she talked to young girls at Houghton Kepier school about her football life in 2011.

Photo: Picture Corrina Atkinson.

Photo Sales

2. Festive in Fulwell

Jill and Margaret Beck, a volunteer at the Fulwell Community Library, were enjoying a Christmas lights ceremony in 2019. Remember this?

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

3. Jill's soccer skills

Jill shows her football skills at Richard Avenue Primary School in 2012.

Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

Photo Sales

4. Star performance in 2019

Scarlett Moffatt, Jill Scott and Martin Longstaff were all given dedicated seats at Sunderland Empire in 2019. Who can tell us more?

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Sunderland EchoSunderlandEnglandQueenCounty Durham
Next Page
Page 1 of 3