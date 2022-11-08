9 Sunderland Echo archive photos of Jill Scott as the Lioness legend roars in the jungle
She’s from Wearside, she’s a footballing champion and she is roaring along in I’m A Celebrity …. Get Me Out Of Here!
We are talking about the Sunderland-born England star Jill Scott who is going great guns in the programme.
Can she add Queen of the Jungle to her long list of honours? Time will tell.
But in the meantime, here are 9 archive photos of Jill being a star in the communities of Sunderland and County Durham.
