I'm A Celebrity 2022: Lioness Jill Scott opens up on one of her most embarrassing moments

Jill was chatting with Seann Walsh and Boy George, when the topic tuned to times they had been late for work when Seann recounted the time he arrived at a venue with minutes to spare only to find he was in Hereford instead of Hertford.

While Jill laughed: “I’ve never turned up to the wrong stadium for a game”, she did recall when a speaking appointment went somewhat awry.

“I was on at 12.30pm, the guy comes, takes my bag, mics me up,” she recalled.

"He says, ‘Oh, Jill, I didn’t even know you were speaking today’. I was like, ‘Sorry I’m just running a bit late, I’m probably not the main person’, having a bit of a joke.

"He gets us up on stage, I look up, I’m at Vodafone. I was like, ‘I’m not talking for Vodafone today’. I was at the wrong talk.”

Fortunately, the correct venue was just over the road.

Jill Scott told fellow celebs about one of her most embarrassing moments

Jill was given an insight into live as a global superstar when Boy George shared some of his memories: “I did a show with Adam Ant in America a couple of years ago. He turned up a minute before he went on stage,” he said.

"Suddenly this car pulls up, he gets out, walks on. He must have planned it, it was so brilliant.

"Everyone was freaking out.”

George recalled his 80s fame with Culture Club: “I used to hold flights in the 80s. People would sneer, you’d get on… they’d call you in the car, ‘How far away are you?’

This year's starting line-up

"I remember this one time we were going to America, myself and John Cleese were both heading towards the airport, there were traffic jams, it was raining, when you get on that flight and people are like…”

Confirming to Jill he meant the plane had waited for him, he continued: “Just one of those things in the 80s. They want you on the flight.”

Jill expressed her amazement in the Bush Telegraph: “That’s just another world for me. I don’t think anybody would be holding flights for me.”

Later in camp, the celebrities discovered a score board.

Charlene read a laminate with instructions: “Celebrities, tomorrow there is a fantastic prize up for grabs. Three of you will win a day at the beach, feasting on a surf and turf barbie. Who goes will be decided by the Luck Of The Draw.”

She added: “In camp you will see a rack of balls.

"Each ball represents a different celebrity. Over the next 24 hours you will get opportunities to win more balls. Tomorrow, all the balls will be placed in a tombola and three will be picked at random. The three lucky celebrities will fly off and enjoy a day at the beach. The more balls a celebrity has, the greater the chance of winning the prize.”

Charlene, George, Jill and Owen faced Terrible Teacups. While spinning in a teacup and covered in gunk, they had to try and throw a hoop to hook on a teapot.

Charlene admitted: “I think we’re all rooting for Owen!”

Charlene was the only one not to complete it. Owen picked his own ball. Jill picked Owen’s ball and said: “Because you’re really hungry, I will.”

