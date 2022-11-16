City councillors today, Wednesday, November 17, voted unanimously in favour of awarding the city’s highest honour to the three footballing legends.

Jill and Steph are to be honoured in in recognition of their commitment and achievement in women’s sport – and their roles as ambassador and role models for young people in the city, and Gary for his sporting achievements and community work, especially in the fight against racism.

The honours were suggested in early September by Lib Dem councillor for Millfield Julia Potts.

Speaking after this afternoon’s full council meeting meeting ratified the recommendation, Coun Potts said she was pleased the suggestion had received the unanimous backing of all 75 members of the authority, regardless of political affiliation: “I am absolutely delighted that councillors from all parties and all parts of the city have backed calls for Jill Scott to be awarded Freedom of the City of Sunderland – together with fellow Lioness Steph Houghton and SAFC legend Gary Bennett,” she said.

All three of the honourees had done their home town proud over the years and were worthy to follow in the footsteps of other Black Cats legends who have already been given the Freedom of the City: “As well as doing our region proud in the jungle at the moment, Jill Scott has represented our city and country impeccably – as has Steph Houghton,” said Coun Potts.

“It is only right that following on from honouring the 1973 FA Cup Final squad last year, the Council now honours our local Lionesses too.

“Black Cats legend Gary Bennett is not only one of the people who have made the most appearances for our club, he continues to do sterling work in Wearside communities as well as with ‘Show Racism the Red Card’ and is also massively deserving of the honour.

Jill Scott celebrates after England's UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final victory over Germany

“I look forward to Jill bringing home the title of Queen of the Jungle to go with her nomination for freedom of the city of Sunderland,” she added.

Steph Houghton celebrates following England's win victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Quarter Final against Norway