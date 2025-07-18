I started doing stand-up comedy after a near-death experience

An East Boldon mam who survived a near-fatal brain haemorrhage and went on to take up stand-up comedy has gained national recognition.

The Stand-Up Mam, the first novel to be published by Kay Wilson, features many of Kay’s own experiences of stand-up comedy – an ambition she achieved after undergoing life-saving surgery,

Now, she’s been included in the Comedy Women in Print (CWIP) self-published longlist for her debut novel.

Set in the North East, the book is the story of a middle-aged wife and mother who learns how to do stand-up comedy. Her life changes dramatically as a result, but not in the way she expected.

Kay said: “I’m really pleased to be on this tremendous list of female comedy writers. It’s a huge honour. The reviews for my book have been very positive with people relating to the theme of trying to follow your dreams, but life often getting in the way.”

When it was released The Stand-Up Mam reached #7 on Amazon’s hot comedy releases and it has 5* reviews.

Among the comments from book reviewers is this by blogger @bunnyspause “This book is a riot! Absolutely hilarious but with a dash of tenderness and warmth. The brilliant mix between vulnerability and comedy plays on all your emotions. Wilson does a super job at making the reader feel for her characters, to care and feel involved in their fictional life.”

The CWIP awards were created by comedian Helen Lederer and past recipients include actress and TV producer, Sharon Horgan and Bonnie Garmus who wrote the award-winning Lessons in Chemistry.

Atmosphere Press is the sponsor of the CWIP self-published novel prize.

Copies of The Stand-Up Mam are available on Amazon - link - and in The Bound bookshop Whitley Bay.