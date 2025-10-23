I honed my sound in Sunderland and I can't wait for my home city to hear my new music

She honed her sound at Sunderland’s Young Musicians Project and Lottie Willis says she can’t wait for her home city to hear her latest music.

Lottie’s latest single, Rosie, is out on November 7 and showcases her trademark catchy, youthful pop sound.

Rising Sunderland star Lottie Willis | Press shot

Described as capturing “both her powerhouse voice and her flair for emotionally charged, youth-driven pop”, it will be released on all digital platforms and marks the start of a new run of singles recorded and produced in Sunderland with local producer Connor Jobes (noyou).

Raised in Sunderland, Lottie has been singing since the age of eight and was an early member of We Make Culture’s Young Musicians Project.

Her musical journey has been shaped entirely by the North East – from singing lessons and grassroots gigs to the studio where Rosie and three further singles were written, recorded, mixed and mastered.

Backed by a new live band, Lottie draws inspiration from pop and indie songwriters like Nieve Ella, Olivia Rodrigo and Amber Bain (The Japanese House).

Already, her music has been spotlighted on Spotify’s Fresh Finds playlist, she has appeared at Kendal Calling, and has supported major acts including Rag’n’Bone Man and Emeli Sandé.

Written in one evening at home on her keyboard, Rosie was inspired by Lottie’s experience watching the film It Ends With Us, which sparked an outpouring of words and melody.

“Before writing this song I hadn’t actually written for a long time. I tend to write solely from personal experience, but after watching this film I felt so urged to write – about invisible strings, about two people who still feel so strongly for each other after all that time,” she said.

“The name Rosie came from my teddy, who was just sat next to me while I was writing – it started as a placeholder, but it stuck.”

Rosie has quickly become a live favourite, with fans singing along at gigs across the North East.

Rosie is the first of four singles recorded in Sunderland with Connor Jobes, with more releases to follow in the coming months.

Lottie Willis live dates

● 30th October - The Cluny, Newcastle (w/ Litany)

● 15th November - Independent, Sunderland (Ripples/Waves All Dayer)

● 21st February ‘25 - The Ship Isis, Sunderland (Headline Show)