I flew the SAFC flag on the North Pole in one of the world's most extreme races

From spotting polar bears and beluga whales in their natural habitat to flying the flag of his beloved SAFC, super runner Paul Holborn has completed one of the world’s most extreme races.

Paul Holborn flying the flag for Sunderland on the North Pole | Submitted

Paul “The Mackem” Holborn is putting his feet up after coming in third in the North Pole Marathon, smashing his way through horrendous conditions in temperatures of minus 8degrees to complete the feat.

The 40-year-old former boxer swapped his gloves for taking on feats of endurance, including challenges such as taking part in seven marathons on seven continents in seven days, raising thousands for charity.

The latest challenge saw him head to the Geographic North Pole this month to take part in the extreme marathon, which is run over hard snow or the frozen ice of the Arctic Ocean

Despite the challenges faced, Paul managed to complete the race in 4 hours, 3 minutes and 7 seconds - all while flying his SAFC flag.

The race scenery was certainly one to behold, spotting polar bears, walrus, seals, blue and white beluga whales along the way.

Paul, who now lives in Texas, where he works as a Vice President of Operations for a telecommunications business, only started running a couple of years ago but he soon got the running bug and hasn’t stopped since.

Speaking about his most recent race, he said: “The course conditions were horrendous, it was a 800 metre loop and was all snow, and slush, many parts were up to our knees.

“I took multiple falls face first into the snow and water and we were soaking wet from start to finish.

“Now and then the sun would show and helped warm up a little, then we had a lot of wind which was tough to deal with when you’re already wet. But I’m glad I did it!”

Paul has now entered the Grand Slam club (meaning he has ran a marathon on all seven continents plus the North Pole) and is only the 164th person to get in the club.