How you can help clean up Sunderland in series of litter picks

You can help make Sunderland cleaner with a series of organised litter picks.

Sunderland College students taking part in a litter pick last year | Sunderland Echo

Residents are being encouraged to join in the ongoing drive to make Sunderland cleaner and greener by taking part in the Great British Spring Clean.

Organised litter picks are taking place across the city until Sunday, April 6 and the City Council is encouraging residents to help make a difference by joining one of the many clean ups.

Those wanting to take part will be provided with the necessary equipment to help clean up the area.

Councillor Lindsey Leonard, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport and Net Zero at Sunderland City Council, said: "It’s fantastic to see so many people sign up to be involved with this year’s Great British Spring Clean."

"We know most residents take pride in where they live and want to live in a clean and tidy city by disposing of their litter properly. It’s a shame to see that there are some irresponsible people who are spoiling it for everyone else."

"While we will continue to crackdown on littering and fly-tipping, these planned clean-ups are a brilliant way for residents to do their bit. I encourage everyone to pick up a bag and take part."

The council’s drive to keep the city litter free and clean for its residents, wildlife, and the environment has seen it issue more than 100 litter and fly-tipping fixed penalty notices in the last year.

Organised litter pick dates and locations

*Tuesday 25 March

Donwell

Meet outside Wessington pub at 9am to 11am

*Wednesday 26 March

Stephenson Trail on Chester Road

Meet at the Stephenson Trail end on Chester Road at 1pm to 3pm

*Wednesday 26 March

Eden Vale

Meet at 12.30pm at the bottom of Wearhead Drive

*Wednesday 26 March

Barmston

Meet outside Nisa shop at 9am to 11am

*Thursday 27 March

Ford Quarry

Meet at the entrance to Ford Quarry at 10am to 2pm

*Thursday 27 March

Silksworth Ski Slope and Sports Complex

Meet at the Ski Slope Car Park at 10.30am

*Thursday 27 March

Oxclose and Lambton

Meet outside Hope Church at 9am to 11am

*Saturday 29 March

Downhill

Meet at the Downhill Sports Complex entrance at 9:30am to 10:30am

*Saturday 29 March

Houghton

Meet at Rectory Park at 11am to 1pm

*Tuesday 1 April

Sulgrave

Meet outside Top Club at 9am to 11am

*Wednesday 2 April

Herrington Colliery Welfare

Meet at the Colliery Welfare from 10am to 12 noon

*Wednesday 2 April

Teal Farm

Meet outside the Teal Farm pub at 9am to 11am

*Thursday 3 April

Rickleton

Meet outside the Woodlands pub at 9am to 11am

*Thursday 3 April

Flatts Youth Club Easington Lane

Meet at Flatts Youth Club Easington Lane from 3.30pm to 4.30pm

*Friday 4 April

Tay Road Fields

Meet at 10am at the Grindon Lane entrance to the fields

*Saturday 5 April

Hall Farm/Doxford

10am to 12 noon - Community litter pick (all welcome & refreshments provided afterwards). Groups will leave from and return to The Box Youth and Community Project, Hall Farm Road, SR3 2UY

Any residents looking to do their bit can visit www.sunderland.gov.uk/great-british-spring-clean-2025 for more information about clean ups across the city.

Anyone who wants to get involved and organise their own litter pick and find out more can visit: www.keepbritaintidy.org/gbspringclean and using the hashtags #GBSpringClean #LoveWhereYouLive