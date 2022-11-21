Specialist model makers Stadium For Ants have produced a stunning miniature recreation of the magnificent 49,000 seater stadium – and now it is up for grabs.

Club charity the Foundation of Light is raffling off the model to raise funds for its work in communities across the region.

The model will display signatures from Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus as well as foundation founder and chair Sir Bob Murray CBE.

And Sir Bob is urging fans to take part in the draw and show their support for the foundation’s work.

“We are delighted with the Stadium of Light model and I’d like to express my gratitude to Stadium For Ants for all their hard work in creating this masterpiece,” he said.

“I would encourage Sunderland supporters to get involved, as not only could they be in with a chance of winning one of only two models, but they will also be supporting the official charity of Sunderland AFC and their local community at a time where we need to come together now more than ever.”

Tickets for the prize draw cost £10

Stadium for Ants founder and creative lead David Resnik is delighted to be able to help raise funds for such a worthwhile cause.

“I am extremely excited to be working alongside the Foundation of Light.,” he said.

"They do incredible work within the community and I was elated when asked to create this model.

“Sunderland fans have witnessed some incredible moments at the Stadium of Light over the years but the amount of lives the foundation have impacted is extraordinary.

The model even features the foundation;s Beacon of Light

"It gives me great satisfaction knowing the Beacon of Light also features in the model, where all this life-changing work takes place.”

To be in with a chance of winning the extremely rare model, fans can enter the foundation’s prize draw for £10, with the winner being revealed at half-time during the Boxing Day clash with Blackburn Rovers at the Stadium of Light.

The Foundation recently launched its ‘Small Change, Big Difference’ campaign, which aims to raise money to support communities and families across Sunderland, South Tyneside and County Durham who are increasingly feeling the impact of the cost-of-living crisis and rising energy costs.

The charity is encouraging Sunderland AFC fans and members of the public to donate an amount each month, however small, to make a big difference to the lives of local people.

The model has floodlighting too

All profits from the prize draw will support the campaign.

Recent studies have shown that the North East has the highest rate of child poverty anywhere in the UK, with almost two-fifths of children in the region living in poverty and 60% of children living in the 25% of the most disadvantaged wards in the country.

In Sunderland in particular, nearly 40% of the city’s population live in relative poverty – one of the highest rates in Europe.

Visit https://foundationoflight.co.uk/news/small-change-big-difference/ to find out more about the campaign.

Visit https://bit.ly/3EOHAgl to be in with a chance of winning the Stadium of Light model.

