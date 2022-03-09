How to drive more economically to save your fuel as petrol prices surge following Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, fuel prices have hit a new record high as the cost of oil soars – and prices could continue to rise.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts increased from 156.4p on Monday, March 7 to 158.2p on Tuesday, March 8.

The soaring cost of fuel has contributed to the current cost of living crisis, which has seen inflation near a near-30-year high, and motoring organisations are warning that drivers may struggle to fuel their cars and business be forced to put up prices if the pattern continues.

Petrol price rise fears.

But experts at Bill Plant Driving School have revealed how to drive economically in a bid to save fuel.

Before you set off:

- Remove any additional weight from the car, extra weight and drag means extra fuel. Take off roof boxes, or remove any items that you’ve been meaning to take to the tip.

- Only start your engine once you’re in the car and ready to go.

- De-ice with caution, so try manually scraping the ice off rather than leaving your heaters to do the work.

- Combine journeys – rather than separating your errands into multiple journeys, try to do them all at once. For example, if you’ve been meaning to head to the Post Office, do it on the way to work.

While driving:

- Be smooth

Accelerate gently, and take notice of the road ahead of you to avoid the need to suddenly brake. You can accelerate smoothly by releasing your accelerator pedal in time, to avoid harsh braking.

- Keep on rolling

Quite often, stopping and starting again can use more fuel. Be sure to slow down in plenty of time when approaching traffic or at the lights, and you may be able to avoid having to come to a complete stop.

- Reduce the need for electrics

You don’t always need your heaters, fan and headlights on. Be sure to only use what you need to avoid excess fuel consumption.

- Choose the highest gear

Try driving in the highest possible gear whilst keeping within the speed limit. In urban areas, change up through the gears quickly with the lowest revs possible.

- Stick to the limit

It’s obvious that travelling faster requires more fuel - driving at 70mph can use 15 percent more fuel than going at 50mph.

- Always anticipate

Much like your hazard perception test, being aware of the road conditions can really help you save fuel. If you spot a hill coming up, try to accelerate before you reach it and then ease up.

- Take a lesson

If you’re struggling with driving economically, and you have to drive often, you could consider the investment of taking an advanced driving lesson. The driving instructor will show you how to drive cautiously and economically, reducing fuel consumption whilst being a safe driver.

