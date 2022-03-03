Take a look at the cheapest petrol stations in Sunderland.

Where is the cheapest petrol in Sunderland? 10 station to fill up at across Wearside, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine sees fuel prices surge

As petrol prices reach a record high following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, we find the cheapest places to fill up your tank across Sunderland.

By Georgina Cutler
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 1:18 pm

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, fuel prices have hit a new record high as the cost of oil soars – and prices could continue to rise.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts was 151.67p on Tuesday (March 1) up from 151.16p on Monday.

Take a look at the cheapest places across Sunderland to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com

1. ASDA - Thompson Road

The cheapest place to buy petrol in Sunderland is at ASDA on Thompson Road, which cost 144.7p per litre on the morning of Thursday, March 3

Photo: Google maps

2. Morrisons - Seaburn

Alongside ASDA on Thompson Road, petrol at Morrisons in Seaburn also cost 144.7p per litre on the morning of Thursday, March 3.

Photo: Google maps

3. Harbour View Service Station

The next cheapest petrol station is Harbour View Service Station, where petrol cost 144.8p per litre on the morning of Thursday, March 3

Photo: Google maps

4. Sainsburys - Sunderland North

The next cheapest petrol station is Sainsbury's Sunderland North, where petrol cost 144.9p per litre on the morning of Thursday, March 3.

Photo: Google maps

