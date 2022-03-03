Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, fuel prices have hit a new record high as the cost of oil soars – and prices could continue to rise.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts was 151.67p on Tuesday (March 1) up from 151.16p on Monday.

Take a look at the cheapest places across Sunderland to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com

1. ASDA - Thompson Road The cheapest place to buy petrol in Sunderland is at ASDA on Thompson Road, which cost 144.7p per litre on the morning of Thursday, March 3 Photo: Google maps Photo Sales

2. Morrisons - Seaburn Alongside ASDA on Thompson Road, petrol at Morrisons in Seaburn also cost 144.7p per litre on the morning of Thursday, March 3. Photo: Google maps Photo Sales

3. Harbour View Service Station The next cheapest petrol station is Harbour View Service Station, where petrol cost 144.8p per litre on the morning of Thursday, March 3 Photo: Google maps Photo Sales

4. Sainsburys - Sunderland North The next cheapest petrol station is Sainsbury's Sunderland North, where petrol cost 144.9p per litre on the morning of Thursday, March 3. Photo: Google maps Photo Sales