Housing group donates 1,000 Christmas presents across Sunderland
Housing association Gentoo Group is spreading some Christmas cheer across Sunderland by delivering hundreds of Christmas dinners and more than 1,000 gifts to families across the city, thanks to the generosity of its colleagues and partners.
In 2022 donations are needed more than ever. Many families across the North East have faced financial difficulty in the last few years, due to the impact of the pandemic and now the cost of living crisis.
The gifts have been made possible thanks to support from Sunderland City Council and Gentoo’s partners Bamford Doors, Bell Group, Esh Construction, Equans, Jewsons, RE:GEN, Tolent and Videx.
This is Gentoo’s fifth annual festive delivery and the initiative is growing larger every year.
More than 180 Christmas dinners were delivered by hand to people in financial difficulty, or who will be alone on Christmas Day in Sunderland.
The meals included turkey and all the festive trimmings, as well as dessert.
This year’s Christmas presents for youngsters include Encanto figures, Barbie dolls, Lego packages, scooters and cuddly toys. They are among the gifts delivered under the scheme to homes across the city before Christmas Day.
Many of the families have found it very difficult to afford presents for their children.
Susie Thompson, director of housing at Gentoo Group, said: “As always, I am extremely proud of my colleagues and partners who continue to show kindness and generosity year after year.
“To see more than 1,000 Christmas gifts donated is outstanding. This year is an especially difficult time for families living through the cost-of-living crisis, so these small acts of kindness will make a big difference to the lives of both adults and children this Christmas time.
“On behalf of Gentoo, I would like to thank all our partners who made this year’s Christmas campaign possible.
"It’s because of their generosity thousands of people in Sunderland will be waking up on Christmas morning with gifts under the tree and a welcoming meal to enjoy.”
A collaboration between Gentoo Group and the Sunderland Empire Theatre has also helped more than 200 people in Sunderland to experience the magic of the pantomime Aladdin in the venue recently.